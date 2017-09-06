Estrada rejects dumping of QC trash in Tondo

Mayor Joseph Estrada on Tuesday turned down suggestions to allow the Quezon City government to dump its garbage at Vitas loading station in Pier 18, Tondo, Manila.

“Puede ba ‘yun? Wala pang permit ‘yun. Papayag ba ‘kong tambakan kami ng basura dito? (Is that possible? They don’t have a permit. Do you think I will allow them to make us their dumping ground?” Estrada said.

Manila is using the Vitas Marine Loading Station in Pier 18 as the transient point of garbage collected within the city before the trash is transported through barges to a landfill in Navotas City.

Estrada clarified that Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has not discussed with him the possible dumping of waste in Vitas since the Payatas dump was shut down.

“We don’t have any arrangement at all,” he said.

However, the Quezon City government may ask the Manila City Council to issue a permit to allow it to avail of the Vitas transient garbage facility.

“We will study if they will ask for the issuance of a permit,” Estrada said.

Quezon City has stopped dumping its waste in Payatas since the landfill was ordered closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in July.

The MMDA had suggested three alternative sites for QUezon City’s garbage —the landfills in San Mateo and Rodriguez in Rizal and the Vitas transfer station.