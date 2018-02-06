Estrada to seek last term as Manila mayor

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada will run for a third and last term next year.

“Nobody can change my inspiration, no one can divert me on my mission, on my dream in Manila. I had already laid down my program of government to regain the lost pride and glory of Manila. I will fulfill my promises and with your help, with the support of the people of Manila, I know, we will win on my third run,” Estrada said in a statement on Monday.

The mayor laughed off rumors that his son, former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, will run for mayor in 2019.

The young Estrada is frequently seen visiting Manila City Hall, fueling speculations that the mayor is contemplating retirement and will support his son’s bid for the mayoralty of the capital city.

“I will run again in the 2019 elections,” Estrada said, adding that the issue of his health is another campaign propaganda of his political adversaries.

“I will not renege on my promise . . . With the help of God, with the trust given to me by our people, we can make Manila a great city again,” he said.

Estrada vowed to give priority to peace and order.

“We all know, we cannot achieve progress without peace and order. A city, province or a country will face difficulties without it,” he said.