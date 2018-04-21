Estrada snares ChariTEE overall low trophy

Actor John Estrada captured the overall low gross plum during the 32nd American Chamber ChariTEE Golf Tournament last April 13 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The 2017 Jack Nicklaus International Invitational champion Estrada carded a 76 gross to clinch the top honors beating runner-up Pete Troilio’s 78.

Men’s division champion Emmanuel Javellana trounced James Illeto via countback after both players posted a 78 gross and a net 70. Javellana had nine pars compared to Illeto’s eight. Finishing third was Marc Casperino with 79.

In the Master’s division, Jon San Pedro ran away with the title with a 92 gross followed by JB Reyes and Roland Dela Cruz with 93 and 94 points, respectively.

Antonio Ong claimed the Amateur’s Division trophy after scoring a 74 net built on 103 gross and a handicap of 29.

First runner-up Erwin Castillo had one birdie on his 75 net total to beat Casay Davies via countback.

Weekenders division champion Gauran Rai finished with 80 net points while AmCham of Commerce executive director Ebb Hinchcliffe had an 82 built on four pars to win against third placer Ariel Rivera.

Annie Sabater snatched the Ladies crown with an 81 gross for a net 71. Runner-up Eimee Hedeager carded a 71 net from 83 gross while second runner-up Aileen Suy had an 83 net score.

Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the AmCham Foundation, which is the socio-civic arm of the American Chamber of Commerce.

The charity event was backed by Rider Levett Bucknall, Zuellig Pharma, Delta Airlines, Dole, Emerson, Ford, HMR Auctions, Pacific Cross and Stelsen Integrated Systems.