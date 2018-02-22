Estrada tightens security in Manila

MAYOR Joseph “Erap” Estrada has ordered the Manila Police District (MPD) to tighten security following the arrest of a foreign terrorist last week in Ermita, Manila.

Estrada had a meeting Wednesday with Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, head of the Manila Police District, and other security officials to assess the security situation in the city.

MPD spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo said the city police has been on double alert since Fehmi Lassoued, alias John Rasheed Lassquoed, was arrested in Ermita.

Police officials said Lassoued, an Egyptian, a former commander of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), came to Manila to recruit Filipinos.

Coronel gave assurances that the entire police force has put up a double security plan to thwart any possible terrorist attack. All police stations were directed to maintain a defense task force and all Police Community Precincts had been conducting checkpoints and patrols especially at night and early morning.

The Manila police also coordinated with various intelligence agencies who could provide information on any threat to the city.