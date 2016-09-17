Estrada vows more incentives for teachers

Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada vowed to give more incentives to public school teachers whom he called “real superheroes”.

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes,” the mayor said as the city observed National Teachers’ Month.

“Real superheroes don’t wear capes, they teach,” Estrada added.

This year’s National Teachers Month theme is “Guro, Kabalikat Sa Pagbabago.”

Estrada said teachers need all the support they could get in developing globally-minded citizens, nurturing families, strengthening communities, and building the nation.

“As long as I am the city mayor, I will work hard to provide all the needs of our dear beloved teachers. While they are not in it for the income, they deserve the best they could have,” he pointed out as he acknowledged the crucial role teachers play in shaping the young generation.

During Estrada’s term, the monthly allowance of Manila public school teachers was increased from P2,000 to P3,000.

In April, Estrada distributed computer tablets with installed instructional materials to some 11,000 teachers in Manila to enable them to further improve their classroom instructions.

The city government also shouldered the expenses for the teachers’ recent leadership training seminars and conventions which amounted to P1.14 million.

The city also allotted almost P2 billion for its Special Educational Fund (SEF) for the construction and renovation of school infrastructures and procurement of educational equipment and supplies.