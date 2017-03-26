Estradas, Zamoras on road to reconciliation?

THERE is growing speculation that the two feuding political clans in San Juan City – the Ejercito-Estrada and Zamora families – are about to reconcile following the meeting of Rep. Ronaldo Zamora and his son, former San Juan City vice mayor Francis Zamora, with former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada in January this year at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“We were invited to pay a visit to Senator Jinggoy, and it was arranged by a common friend of city councilors,” the younger Zamora said on Friday. It was the first time that the former senator invited them to visit him in the Camp Crame.

“My dad and I went there because we were invited,” he said.

“The atmosphere was so good, and in fact, the conversation was very light. He (Senator Estrada) was asking us what is happening in San Juan,” the former vice mayor said.

“I really don’t know what’s on their mind. I met him (Senator Estrada) a couple of times, but this was the first time that we’ve talked longer . . . We spent about four hours there,” the younger Zamora said.

Zamora lost by a slim margin to Mayor Guia Gomez, mother of Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, in the elections last year.

His running against Gomez somewhat strained the close relationship between the two clans. Zamora said he is open to reconciling with their former ally.

“There is nothing impossible. If in the future it happens then that’s good, but of course, we should remember that there are lots of questions about the outcome of the last electoral process. I guess we really have to resolve first the lingering issues in order for it not to leave a question mark who really won in the last elections,” Zamora said.

The younger Zamora had accused the camp of Gomez of vote-buying.