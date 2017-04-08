ETA DISARMAMENT MOVE A ‘MAJOR STEP,’ SAYS FRANCE

PARIS: France said a move by the Basque separatist group ETA to hand over weapons on Saturday was a “major step” and “an undeniably important day.” ETA earlier handed the French authorities a list of arms caches, an operation that it has said will complete its disarmament. Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said “eight sites” were on the list. “As the locations are progressively identified, the security forces will carry out operations to secure these sites and secure arms and explosives that may be found there,” he said. Founded in 1959, ETA has been blamed for the deaths of 829 people in a string of bombings and shootings dating back to 1968. Thousands more were injured. In 2011, ETA announced that it had abandoned its armed campaign, although this move did not entail disarmament.