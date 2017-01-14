Ether: A Quartet

I. Dawn

A pale blush spreads

across the ancient sky, a moan

in soft, waking measures.

Dreams chase each other

into the mist, a rendezvous

of quondam friends frolicking

in the silence before the burst of song,

the silence from whence I hear you sometimes.

I breathe it in: an eternity in minutes.

And then, the sky breaks, the sky

breathes out, the sky is purged, awash

in clean morning air, the refulgence

of a world born anew.

II. Day

Lifted fog like breath, then slivers

of ochre tangle in the trees, sunlight’s

gilded tresses reticent

on the branches. The hymns of the ether

fly and flutter, and a calm like water

overwhelms us

to silence—munificent, sublime.

Aloft, now. All shall be hence

auguring, expectant work.

And yet, we accede, with the chorus

of trees and cloudless sky

in crescendo, yes: It is a good day

to be alive.

III. Dusk

The horizon appears

in a blaze of crumpled brilliance,

golden and shivering, while birds flee

with a timorous cry, “Dying!

Dying light!” This is how

a day should expire:

Alight.

Fragrant with the cold breeze

that buffets the sky.

And the horizon slowly unravelling

into undulating currents

of pale, misted twilight.

IV. Dark

Flickering, the night rouses.

A spark. Then clouds, blue-black,

thunder by, and the darkened sky flows

like swiftly moving waters to the sea

of memory, of boundless time. The eye

attunes itself to such movement, seeking

light, and finding only the wake

of a solitary star, adrift,a spark

seeking harbour from the swiftly moving dark,

relentlessly being tossed in its pull.Then

voices like the cries of sea birds lull

us to slumber, impenetrable, deep.

Yet, it flickers still,a solitary spark,

the wakened dark.