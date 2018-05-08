Etheridge brings his talent to English Premier League

Neil Etheridge was ecstatic, as Cardiff City FC got an automatic promotion to the English Premier League. That would mean that the Filipino-English goalkeeper would become the first Southeast Asian player in the world’s richest and most popular football league.

“Emotional to be honest. The team has been strong all year and to finish strong the way we did was fantastic,” said a teary-eyed Etheridge after the Bluebirds capped their triumphant promotion campaign with a goalless draw against Reading FC in the English Football League Championship on Sunday at their home stadium.

Cardiff was already assured of a slot in the English top-flight league even before its final game, as third placer Fulham FC lost 1-3 to Birmingham City FC earlier. The Welsh club finished runner-up in the second-tier Championship with 90 points on a 27-9-10 win-draw-loss record.

Etheridge, the Philippine Azkals’ primary shot-stopper, played a pivotal role in Cardiff’s return bid to the Premier League as he suited up in 45 of its 46 matches. He finished with a superb 19 clean sheets and conceded only 37 goals. The Bluebirds have had a three-year absence in the world’s most-watched sports league.

“There are not many words you can say really. It’s just amazing. We’ve had a fantastic season and I’m just happy to get over the line today,” said Etheridge.

The 6-foot-3 gloveman thanked the club’s fans for their consistent support.

“From start to finish, it is fantastic. I don’t know, it’s just amazing. Honestly, just the best thing in the world,” he said.

Etheridge went through the eye of a needle to realize his Premier League dream. He did not made it to the main lineup of Fulham despite playing as a backup from 2008 to 2014—the period represents the height of the team’s success.

After his release from Fulham in 2014, the 28-year old played for several lower-level clubs until his brilliant performance in Walsall FC caught the attention of Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, who signed him in May last year.

Etheridge also made history with the national team earlier this year when the Azkals sealed their first-ever AFC Asian Cup appearance with a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan last March at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

In a post-game interview on the night the Philippines made it to the top continental competition, the No. 1 Filipino goalkeeper said that 2018 would be a year he won’t forget.

True to his words, it was indeed a remarkable year for Etheridge.