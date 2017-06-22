ETHICALLY BEAUTIFUL

The Body Shop

These charcoal-coated brushes may feel softer than a squirrel’s tail but fear not, The Body Shop’s specialist synthetic hairs are 100 percent cruelty-free and their FSC wooden handles sustainably sourced. Designed to master the hottest make-up trends and complement the brand’s coveted range of essentials, these expert beauty accessories promise to take your look to the next level. Whether you want to strobe your way to just-woke-up-like-this-skin or be the queen of contouring, these beauty brushes have got you covered and are all you need to gleam and glow.

The Body Shop is located at SM Malls in Metro Manila and selected locations.