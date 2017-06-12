Eton eyes more eco-friendly office space projects

LUCIO Tan-led property developer Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. said over the weekend it is planning to create more office spaces that are environment-friendly to optimize growth of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, particularly in Quezon City.

In a statement, Eton said it will be getting 5.2 megawatts (MW) from the Makban geothermal power plant in Batangas to power the operations of its Cyberpod office buildings at Eton Centris in Quezon City.

The Makban geothermal power plant is operated and managed by AboitizPower Corp.’s subsidiary AP Renewables, Inc.

The partnership was formalized through a power supply contract signing and the unveiling of a Cleanergy marker last May 10 at The Mini Suites Eton Tower in Makati City.

“BPO operations need uninterruptible, round-the-clock power supply, especially here in the Philippines where majority of BPO companies cater to international customers with different time zones,” Eton Properties Deputy Chief Operating Officer Josefino Lucas said.

To date, Eton Properties has two BPO hubs—Centris Cyberpod at Eton Centris, where a fifth building for BPOs is being built, and Corinthian Cyberpod along Ortigas Ave. in Pasig City.

“With AboitizPower as our power partner, we are confident that we will continue to deliver on our promise of quality and efficiency in our office developments,” Lucas added.

Last month, AboitizPower said Nestle Philippines, Inc. also contracted for 8.8-MW of renewable energy to power the operations of its manufacturing facility in Lipa, Batangas.

In April this year, AboitizPower announced the restoration of its 6-MW binary plant at the MakBan facility. The binary plant maximizes the excess steam from the primary power plant to produce additional capacity of clean and renewable energy.

AboitizPower and its partners have a net sellable capacity of more than 1,200 MW from its renewable energy portfolio of geothermal, hydro, and solar power plants located all over the country.

It continues to grow its renewable portfolio with the construction of the 69-MW Manolo Fortich run-of-river hydro project in Bukidnon and the 8-MW Maris Canal hydro project in Isabela. It is also set to commission its first biomass power plant through subsidiary Aseagas in Batangas.

VOLTAIRE PALAÑA