Eton Properties, AboitizPower sign clean energy supply deal

ETON Properties Philippines, Inc. has signed an agreement to source clean and renewable energy for its business process outsourcing (BPO) buildings at Eton Centris in Quezon City from AboitizPower, the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

Centris’ power requirements will now be supplied by AboitizPower’s Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Bay and Calauan, Laguna and Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Eton Properties said.

Geothermal power plants use steam produced from reservoirs of hot water found a few kilometers below the earth’s surface to produce electricity. The steam rotates a turbine that activates a generator, which produces electricity.

The Makban Geothermal Power Plant (MGPP) is the only indigenous base load plant in Luzon that has better grid stability and availability. The geothermal facilities have a combined generating capacity of 390 megawatts of “Cleanergy,” AboitizPower’s brand of clean and renewable power.

“Cleanergy concretizes the company’s promise of providing better solutions for a better future. It is an energy solution that will give Aboitiz Power consumers an option to reduce their carbon footprint and attain a more sustainable lifestyle,” Erramon Aboitiz, AboitizPower president and CEO said.

Aboitiz Power and Eton Properties executives present at the contract signing included Aboitiz Power Renewables president and COO Lino Bernardo; Luis Miguel Aboitiz, Aboitiz Energy Solutions president and COO; Eton Properties deputy COO Josefino Lucas and Gigi Samala, Eton properties first vice president.