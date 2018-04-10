Eton targets P1-B sales from TierraBela project

ETON Properties, Inc. is looking to generate P1 billion in sales from its TierraBela residential project in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

TierraBela is a high-end Italian Mediterranean-inspired property development sitting on an 8.7-hectare area within the company’s mixed-use development called Eton City.

Eton Properties offers a total of 213 lots with sizes ranging from 206 square meters (sqm) to 323 sqm. Prices ranged from P22,500 to P23,000 per sqm. On average, units can cost from P4.6 million to P7.43 million each.

Eton Properties said residents can also enjoy additional amenities such as a 2,500 sqm fitness trail, parks, a playground as well as picnic and barbecue areas.

The development is near the township’s commercial and office establishments including schools and research firms.

TierraBela amenities also include adult and kiddie pools, a basketball court, a function hall, a clubhouse, and playgrounds. It is equipped with 24/7 security within the two-gated community which is near the South Luzon Expressway.

“We are currently offering our clients the opportunity to invest in lots in TierraBela,” Eton Properties assistant vice president for marketing Martha Herrera-Subido said in a statement.

“This lets them take advantage of the natural features of the land area and allows flexibility in terms of building their dream home that is close to nature, away from congested central business districts, without having to travel far for the conveniences of the city,” she added.

Also this year, the company is targeting to open the first phase of Eton City, dubbed as Eton City Square. Eton City Square is a commercial strip occupying over 11.5 hectares. It is low-rise retail community mall with dining choices, retail outlets, and recreational spaces.

“Its innovative format provides a relaxed environment for residents and visitors who want to enjoy modern-day conveniences in the comfort of the suburbs,” Eton Properties said.