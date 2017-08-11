EU calls egg crisis talks to end ‘blaming and shaming’

BRUSSELS: The EU said on Friday it would call an emergency meeting of ministers over insecticide-tainted eggs in a bid to stop “blaming and shaming” over the scandal spreading across Europe. Vytenis Andriukaitis, the European Commissioner for health and food safety, told Agence France-Presse he wanted the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to stop trading accusations about who is responsible for the scare, which involves fipronil, a chemical that can be harmful to humans. France meanwhile said contaminated eggs were first sold there in April, nearly four months before the threat became public, as the crisis that has hit at least 11 European countries widened further. “Blaming and shaming will bring us nowhere and I want to stop this,” Andriukaitis said. “We need to work together to draw the necessary lessons and move forward instead of losing energy on finger pointing.”

AFP