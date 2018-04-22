EU envoys will not be expelled, Palace clarifies

Malacañang on Saturday denied rumors that diplomats of the European Union (EU) will be kicked out.

“Fake news spreading that EU Ambassadors to be expelled. Absolutely no truth to this,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque told reporters in a text message.

The rumors swirled after EU lawmakers called for the scrapping off the Philippines’ trade perks if the government did not stop alleged extrajudicial killings in the “pretext” of Duterte’s war on drugs.

In the resolution, the European lawmakers urged the Duterte administration to release Sen. Leila de Lima, who is facing drug-related charges, guarantee her a “fair trial,” and drop “all politically motivated charges against her.”

The European Parliament also asked the Philippine government to delist United Nations special rapporteur on indigenous peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz in its petition seeking to declare over 600 individuals as terrorists.

The European lawmakers reminded the Philippines of its obligations under international law, the Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP+) and other agreements.

The Philippines was granted GSP+ perks, which means zero duties on 6,274 Philippine exports, in 2014.

Roque again denied that there were state-sanctioned killings of drug suspects.

“We reiterate that the government under the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte does not engage in so-called extrajudicial killings. Ang sabi po nila, 12,000 na raw po ang namatay. Nasaan ang yung mga bangkay? At nasaan po yung mga demanda ng mga 12,000 victims (They said 12,000 have died. Where are the bodies? And where are the charges filed for these deaths)?” he said.

Roque said Duterte does not tolerate unlawful deaths, citing the filing of charges against the policemen who killed teenager Kian de los Santos last year.