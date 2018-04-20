EU not filing diplomatic protest vs Manila

EUROPEAN Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen on Thursday said there is no plan to file a diplomatic protest against Manila in connection with the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) refusal to allow an official of the Party of European Socialists (PES) to enter the country.

Jessen said they were aware of the incident involving Giacomo Filibeck, deputy secretary-general of the PES, who was denied entry at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport for allegedly violating tourism laws.

“We are aware of the case and we’ve been asking for clarification on that and we are in the process of getting that clarification and then we will see how we would take that,” Jessen said in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the launching of the Viva Europa 2018 in Makati City.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque earlier defended the action against Filibeck, saying countries have the right to decide who should be allowed in.

Asked if the EU is planning to file a diplomatic protest against the Philippines, Jessen said they are simply looking at what happened and try to understand it.

“We had a meeting with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) a couple of days ago and asked for clarification and we now going through that process,” he added.

The EU ambassador said he acknowledges the sovereign right of the Philippines to accept or refuse entry of person, but noted that what is more important is the partnership between EU and the Manila.

“For me the issue is more that we are friends, we do have partnership and cooperation agreement and it is important for both parties to continue that relationship,” he added.

The immigration bureau also detained Patricia Fox, a 71-year-old Australian missionary, on Monday.

Fox was released the next day. President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday admitted that he was behind the detention of Fox.

Jessen said the EU and the Philippines have been engaged in different levels of exchange of ideas and views that should be maintained and expanded.

He cited the annual Viva Europa, an event where the two parties could talk and strengthen cultural and historical links.

The EU ambassador also mentioned the upcoming seminar between EU and the DFA where partnership and cooperation agreements will be discussed.