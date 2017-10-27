EU offers at least €55M for Mindanao

The European Union (EU) is planning to provide at least €55 million for development and job creation in Mindanao, particularly Marawi City that has just been liberated from Islamist extremists after five months of fighting.

“We’re discussing about €55 million, which later on we intend to expand, if things go well, to €100 million for Mindanao and Marawi. It’s for Mindanao and our special focus is on Marawi,” EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen told reporters on Thursday.

“We look at this as partly [for]reconstruction [and]to give people hope and permanent jobs in the region and in the area. Job creation is the major focus,” he added.

Despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s frequent tirades against the bloc for allegedly interfering in domestic affairs, Jessen said the EU was still “very quick” to send support to the Philippines.

“They [EU states] don’t look at the country as divided into regions … they look at it as one country and it’s important that there is peace and stability throughout the country,” Jessen said.

“We’ve spent more than a million euros. Some of the efforts like the last year we gave… the amount we gave is for purifying water … things that are very practical. It does not affect your policy but it does affect the daily life of people there,” he noted.

Asked to comment on Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s statement that foreign aid would only be accepted without conditions, Jesses said that Cayetano was just being “practical”.

“When we support Mindanao, we want the money to go to Mindanao. So you can say this is a condition [because]we want this to go to Marawi. In my view that’s normal because we don’t want that money to be spent on something else,” he explained.

“We want that to be spent for the purpose that we have created with the government. For me, this is not conditionality but this is about how we use this amount for development plans,” he added.

Jessen said all aid deals have conditionalities and one particular concern for the EU involves corruption.

“In any development cooperation program, be it in Philippines or in any part of the world, we do take corruption seriously, of course, and we have reserved the right to stop that and … you can say that’s a condition because we want our projects to be corruption-free.”