EU Parliament has ‘crossed red line,’ says PH Foreign Affairs chief

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday slammed the European Parliament for “crossing the red line” with its “unwarranted and uncalled for actions” against the Philippines, saying the moves constitute interference in the internal affairs of the Philippines.

In a statement following the EU lawmakers’ adoption of a resolution Thursday night calling, among others, for the immediate end to the war against illegal drugs by the Philippine government, Cayetano said resolution was based on “biased, incomplete and incorrect information that do not reflect the true situation on the ground.”

Apart from the immediate end to its campaign against illegal drugs, which, the parliament claimed, had resulted in the deaths of around 12,000 individuals, European lawmakers also called for the release from detention of Sen. Leila de Lima, as well as the removal of United Nations Special Rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz from a government list of individuals with links to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“The EU (European Union) remains deeply concerned about the high number of killings associated with the campaign against illegal drugs in the Philippines,” the resolution said.

The European lawmakers also reminded Philippine government of its obligations under international law, the Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP+) and the partnership cooperation agreement, particularly on human rights, and of the consequences of failing to comply.

“While the progress in the implementation of the GSP+ conventions is largely positive, strong concerns remain around human rights violations related to the war on drugs,” the parliament resolution added.

The parliament also called on the European Commission and the External Action Service to use all available instruments to persuade the Philippines to put an end to the alleged extrajudicial killings related to the anti-drug campaign, including the initiation of procedural steps which could lead to the temporary withdrawal of the GSP+.

The Philippines was granted the GSP+ in 2014, which grants zero preferential duties on 6,274 Philippine exports.

When the Philippines applied for the economic scheme, it was expected that the government comply with two stringent requirements: the non-diversification of exports, and the ratification and implementation of 27 international conventions on human and labor rights, environment and governance principles.

“As a sovereign state, the Philippines expects all members of the international community to respect the country’s prerogative to determine national priorities and policies that are responsive to the needs of its people,” Cayetano said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA