EU-PH Business Network and EU Chambers host forum on World Tourism Day

THE European Union (EU), through the EU – Philippines Business Network (EU-PBN), is hosting the International Tourism Day Forum at Dusit Thani Manila today, in observance of the World Tourism Day 2017.The forum will highlight the most recent and material developments in the Philippine tourism industry. The event seeks to show European investors, the attractiveness and accessibility of the market, focusing on emerging opportunities even as it takes note of its current challenges.The EU – Philippines Business Network helps European enterprises and SMEs gain access to opportunities in the country. It also drives European trade and investment here and throughout the ASEAN regionSupported by the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines; and by the respective local business chambers of Belgium, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Spain, the forum will be divided into three sessions:

• The Government Tourism Plan 2017 to 2022, where Tourism Undersecretary Alma Rita Jimenez will provide updates on programs, targets, initiatives, and new opportunities in the sector;

• Theme Destinations, where Tourism Congress Philippines president Rosanna Tuason-Fores and Rajah Travel Corporation chair and president Aileen Clemente will talk about different tourism clusters that have become theme destinations for travelers, due to particular sights and activities unique to their locations; and

• Disruptions and Opportunities, where Lufthansa German Airlines General Manager Paul Schenk, Turkish Airlines General Manager Erhan Balaban, and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Director of E-Commerce Daniel Pimentel will speak on opportunities available for key players, as well as on improving service to tourists. They will also explore the latest developments and platforms that have made relevant contributions in making travelling easier.

The International Tourism Day Forum will draw on Europe’s vast experience and expertise on the subject. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the whole EU last year registered a total of 616 million international tourist arrivals – 50 percent of the 1.23 billion arrivals worldwide. Collectively, tourists to Europe spent $447 billion, equivalent to 37 percent of last year’s worldwide international tourism receipts.The Philippines recorded 5.97 million tourists in 2016, up 11.3 percent from the previous year. International receipts last year totaled P230.13 billion, up P2.51 billion from 2015.

The EU-Philippines Business Network (EPBN) is a project co-funded by the EU and implemented by a consortium of European Chambers of Commerce based in the Philippines. Its aim is to provide a support framework for European companies, especially SMEs, interested in exporting to or investing in the Philippines. By pooling together the expertise of partner chambers in the Philippines, coordinating with Asean partners and utilizing resources made available by the EU, the project intends to pave way for EU businesses to successfully access one of the fastest growing and most dynamic economies in the South-East Asian region. For more details, email Info@epbn.ph