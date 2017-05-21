EU-PH Business Network hosts first food festival

The European Union-Philippines Business Network (EPBN) is hosting the first European Food Festival. During the entire month of May, participating restaurants around the Metro area will celebrate European cuisine at its finest. The European Food Festival is celebrated in parallel with Europe Month, which also falls in the month of May.

Gourmets and food connoisseurs can expect to experience Europe’s authentic cuisine and unique dishes through special menus prepared by participating restaurants. These special menus will only be available for the duration of the European Food Festival (May 1 to May 31) and will use imported European ingredients.

Guests can participate in the European Food Festival by visiting participating restaurants and ordering from the special European Food Festival Menu. Guests also stand a chance to win exciting raffle prizes from participating restaurants upon availing of a dish from the special menu.

Participating restaurants and importers include popular favorites such as Balkan, Bar Pintxos Tapas y Mas, Brotzeit, Carpacio, Caruso, Cyma, El Cirkulo, Enderun 101 Restaurant, Espressamente Illy, Illy, Impressions, Italfood Distribution Inc., Fly Ace Corporation, Le Deux Belges Corp, Metro Mart, Oktoberfest 365, Paul Boulangerie, Poco Deli, Pomurske Mlekarne D.D., Salvatore Cuomo, Tauro by Society Lounge, Café Mediterranean, The Makati Garden Club, Santi’s, Suncoast Brands International, Wedenberg International, and Wagner German Bakery.

EU Ambassador Franz Jessen said that “the European Food Festival is a great opportunity to share with Filipinos the exquisite flavors of European cuisine right here in Metro Manila. We are very excited to showcase a taste of Europe through this festival, which is an important part of our Europe Month celebrations.”

The European Food Festival also hopes to introduce and promote the use of Geographical Indications, an internationally well known system used to identify a product as originating from a particular country, region, or locality where it’s quality and reputation, among others, is linked to where the food comes from.

“Organizing the first European Food Festival in the Philippines is very special for us and is quite an honor. The EPBN is very excited to bring this food festival to life, with the invaluable cooperation from our food and beverage partners, participating restaurants, and importers. We hope to make the European Food Festival a yearly celebration and to continue our efforts in supporting the European-Philippine business community,” says Florian Gottein, EPBN Project Director and ECCP Executive Director.

The European Food Festival 2017 is organized by the EU-Philippines Business Network (EPBN), a project co-funded by the EU and implemented by a consortium of European Chambers of Commerce based in the Philippines. Its aim is to provide a support framework for European companies, especially SMEs, interested in exporting to or investing in the Philippines. Through the European Food Festival, the EPBN hopes to support the Philippine food and beverage industry and overall trade relations between Europe and the Philippines.