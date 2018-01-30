EU summons France, Germany, UK to ‘final chance’ pollution talks

BRUSSELS: The EU summoned ministers from France, Germany, Britaiand six other polluting member states for a “final chance” on Tuesday to comply with air quality standards. Brussels could follow through on threats to take them to the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest tribunal, if they fail to change course. Summoned are the environment ministers of France, Germany, Britain, Spain, Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. These countries are deemed regularly to exceed emissions limits set to protect Europeans against particulate matter and azote dioxyde. But a total of 23 of the 28 EU member countries exceed air quality norms, the European Commission said. The problem affects more than 130 cities in Europe. Throughout the bloc, fine particulates were responsible for three out of four premature pollution deaths (399,000 out of 487,600) in 2014, according to EU figures. The EU estimates that air pollution costs the bloc 20 billion euros ($24.7 billion) a year in health costs.

AFP