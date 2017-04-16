EU targets 100k households for energy project

The Philippines faces two major challenges in the energy sector. One is to provide electricity to every Filipino. The other challenge is to make it in a sustainable way.

The European Union (EU) in the Philippines implements the Access to Sustainable Energy Programme (ASEP) to provide basic electricity services to remote and poor households using solar power and other forms of renewable energy. Running from April 2016 to September 2019, its target is that 100,000 households shall be electrified using environment-friendly energy sources.

The total ASEP budget is €110-million (€60-million from the EU, €10-million from the Philippine government, and €40-million expected as grantees’ counterpart.) The budget allotted for technical assistance is €7.3-million.