EU, US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpieces

THE HAGUE: EU and US police forces have crippled the main mouthpieces of the Islamic State jihadist group in a coordinated transatlantic takedown across several countries, the European police agency said on Friday. Europol Rob Wainwright said that the operation punched a big hole in the capability of IS to spread propaganda online and radicalize young people in Europe. The two-day operation on Wednesday and Thursday was the latest stage of a campaign first launched in 2015, and targeted in particular the Amaq news agency used by IS to broadcast claims of attacks and spread its message of jihad. Europol, in a statement, said the takedown targeted major IS-branded media outlets like Amaq, al-Bayan radio, Halumu and Nashir news. It also said that IS’s capability to broadcast and publicize terrorist material has been compromised. It was led by the Belgian federal prosecutor, while national police forces seized servers in the Netherlands, Canada and the United States as well as digital material in Bulgaria, France and Romania. Britain’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit was also involved in identifying “top-level domain registrars abused by IS,” Europol said.