‘EU should watch child porn’ – DSWD exec

AN official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) lashed out at the European Union (EU) for criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte, saying EU officials should watch child porn videos instead.

“Those EU members should just engage in online child porn. Since that’s what you are all good at,” Assistant Secretary Lorraine Marie Badoy said in a post in social media.

The EU has continuously criticized the Duterte administration over its bloody campaign against illegal drugs and the passage of the death penalty at the House of Representatives.

Bady said Duterte was “the runaway top guy” of the TIME’s poll on the most influential personalities of 2017, beating Pope Francis, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“President Rodrigo Duterte’s love affair with the Filipino people is like a jet plane that’s just taken off,” Badoy said in her post. “Nothing and no one can stop it right now. He is beloved,” she added.

“Plus 9 out of 10 Filipinos right now approve of him,” she said.

Badoy also turned her ire on Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th who the President had described as his top critics.

“Learn a craft. Form a knitting club first, Trillanes, Leni, etc. Bake red velvet cupcakes,” Badoy said.

She advised those who want to “topple” or “destroy” Duterte to wait.

“[If] I had half a teaspoon of IQ on me, I’d wait. Bide my time. Wait for when he trips and makes some HUGE error so that people turn against him and his approval ratings go on a downward dizzy spiral,” she said.

DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo defended Badoy’s acerbic statement, saying that the official was “being obviously sarcastic…or making light of it as an important social problem that should be addressed.”

“I feel that this issue has been twisted out of context and sensationalized. To what purpose, we do not know; but what is evident is that this is being blown out of proportion,” Taguiwalo said in a statement.

Badoy is a newbie at the DSWD, having been in her position for two months.

“There is no question about Asec. Badoy’s sincerity to serve, and it is unfair that her personal character is being questioned because of one sarcastic sentence she wrote in her own social networking page,” Taguiwalo said.

A human rights advocate, Badoy assumed her post on February 13.