EU ‘will not be intimidated by threats’ on Brexit – Tusk

STRASBOURG, France: The European Union will not bow to “threats” from Britain that it is prepared to walk away from Brexit talks without a deal, the bloc’s president, Donald Tusk, said Wednesday.

“We will not be intimidated by threats and I can assure you they simply will not work,” Tusk told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

“The claims, increasingly taking the form of threats, that no agreement will be good for the UK and bad for the EU, need to be addressed,” Tusk said.

“I want to be clear that a no-deal scenario would be bad for everyone but above all for the UK.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in January that she was ready to leave the EU at the end of the two-year Brexit process without a deal on future relations if necessary.

“While I am sure a positive agreement can be reached—I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain,” she said in a speech. AFP

AFP/CC