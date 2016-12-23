Eugene Domingo is excellent in ‘Septic Tank 2’

Eugene Domingo is amazing in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 that is why many are predicting she may just bag the Best Actress Award at the Metro Manila Film Festival, even as Superstar Nora Aunor is in the running for Kabisera.

If you missed Eugene’s presence in the movies in her two-year sabbatical, the good news is she outdid herself in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2. We had the chance to watch the MMFF entry on a special preview and it thoroughly deserves the A-rating received from the Cinema Evaluation Board. Eugene is so good, if not excellent in her portrayal of an exaggerated version of herself.

At the preview the audience roared with laughter from beginning to end. Expect a big scene ending that will blow you away.

Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 #Forever Is Not Enough pokes fun at rom-com movies, which has become the trend in movies lately. Giving excellent support to Eugene is Kean Cipriano as Direk Rainer.

Roving Eye highly recommends this movie come Christmas Day.



For newcomer Phoebe Walker, it’s a dream come true to work with direcgtor Erik Matti. She was handpicked by the award-winning filmmaker of On The Job and Honor Thy Father to play the role of a mysterious nun in MMFF horror entry Seklusyon.

“It’s a big honor for me to be singled out by Direk Erik for the role,” said Phoebe who has a nude scene in the film, which was shown at Seklusyon. world premiere at the Macau International Film Festival.