European biz groups launch business booklet

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the European Union Philippines Business Network (EPBN) recently launched a comprehensive booklet aimed at helping foreign businessmen do business more easily in the country.

The “Doing Business in the Philippines” booklet provides a summary of steps on starting a business in the country and a list of incentives that may apply to different companies or industries.

“It is a very useful guide, with valuable information all put together in one centralized resource for those interested in exploring the various business opportunities the country has to offer,” ECCP President and EPBN Steering Committee Chairman Geunter Taus said.

The publication will also be available online, which Taus said would “make it easier for us to reach a very wide audience…”

According to him, the booklet is part of ECCP’s efforts to attract more foreign investments.

“With the publication of this book, we now have a very good resource to help us convince businesses to come to the Philippines,” the ECCP chief said.

“In arming potential investors with more knowledge on the Philippines and doing business here, we boost investor confidence and allow them to make informed business and investment decisions,” he said.

The book will be distributed to ECCP branch offices in Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro cities; European partner chambers in the country; and Europe.