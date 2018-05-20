European culture introduced to Filipino children

Underprivileged Filipino children were given the opportunity to learn about the culture, art, and histories of the European Union (EU) and its member countries during this year’s edition of Lakbayin Natin ang EU (Journey to EU) Children’s Festival held on May 12 at the Museo Pambata, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

“For the past 10 years we have had the honor of partnering with EU Member States embassies and cultural institutes and Museo Pambata in spearheading this cultural exchange for children between the EU and the Philippines,” said Ambassador Franz Jessen, head of the EU delegation to the Philippines.

“Children take centerstage at Lakbayin Natin ang EU because they deserve to be educated and equipped well as our future leaders. It is a privilege to play even a little part in that,” he added.

The educational activities (cultural presentations, traditional games, arts and crafts) was presented by the EU Delegation to the Philippines, the Embassies of Italy through the Philippine Italian Association, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, France, and Spain and Instituto Cervantes. Student volunteers from the University of the Philippines (UP EURO) and Lyceum University of the Philippines (LPU–PAIR) also shared their knowledge of European languages and culture with the children.

The children got a glimpse of each member country’s rich culture, including Italy’s puppet show and storytelling by the National Library; introduction of Dutch games Koekhappen (bite the cake), Ezeltje Prikje (Pin the Tail on the Donkey), and Zaklopen (sack Race); a special demo of football, Germany’s most popular sport; presentation with popular cartoon character Krtek by the Czech Republic; and many more from the other EU member countries.