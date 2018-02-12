European expert in biologic medicines leads scientific meeting in PH

One of the world’s leading expert in biologic medicines and a member of the European School of Oncology (ESO) Task Force on Innovation in Cancer, Dr. Paul Cornes has graced a scientific meeting that brought together Filipino oncologists to tackle value-based medicine and biosimilars.

Hosted by the global leader in biosimilars, Sandoz, a Novartis Division, Cornes shared key findings on worldwide spending on cancer care and innovations in managing costs, keeping the health economics of the Asia-Pacific region in perspective.

According to the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), cancer is among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the country. As such, it remains a national health priority as it significantly affects not only individuals and families but the communities and health systems as well.

Value-based medicine expands the focus from mere efficacy of treatment further to serving the ‘value’ that matters to the stakeholders. This means making the most out of the resources and options available which is especially important in managing the burden of cancer as the cost of cancer drugs alone rises up to five times faster than other classes of medicine. Cornes added, “Managing the costs of cancer will be the model we use for other diseases.”

In the meeting, Cornes clarified though that simple cuts are not proven to consistently improve health. He emphasized cost-effective care as “targeting medicines where equally effective but cheaper treatment exists.” To solve affordability issues, he called on his fellow medical oncologists to take the lead in reducing overall cost by selecting smarter treatments, and increasing efficiency and producti­vity. He referenced the latest European Union recommendation encouraging the use of generics and biosimilar medicines that can lead to significant savings while not compromising on quality and efficacy.

“Philippine healthcare has already gone a long way but there is still a lot we can do to reach more Filipino cancer patients. This important discussion can make much needed biologics accessible,” said Anuj Hasija, Country Head of Sandoz Philippines.

