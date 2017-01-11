Europe’s deep freeze claims new victims

WARSAW: Sub-freezing temperatures across swathes of Europe have claimed over 60 victims in recent days—with migrants and the homeless among the most vulnerable, officials said Tuesday. Six people died in Poland and seven more in the Balkans over a 24-hour period as temperatures plunged across Europe, while Romania announced six deaths in recent days. Authorities said the toll of hypothermia deaths in the country since November 1 had now risen to 71. Polish police urged people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless, as the mercury sank to below -20 degrees Celsius in some regions. Local authorities have also issued smog alerts across Poland, urging children and the elderly to remain indoors.

AFP