Europe’s east and west serve as backdrop for new drama

Besides the promise of a gripping love story, breathtaking sites around Eastern Europe’s Czech Republic and Poland, as well as Belgium and The Netherlands in the west, hopes to wow televiewers as ABS-CBN premieres its newest drama series tonight.

The cast of “The Promise of Forever” was unable to hide their excitement at the show’s press conference, especially since it took an entire year for them to can the show. Starring Paulo Avelino, Ritz Azul in an introductory role for her first series on ABS-CBN, and Ejay Falcon, the three leads are confident of the series’ quality since a “canned show” means that the program is complete, and therefore edited with more time and precision.

Moreover, they agreed that shooting around different countries in Europe is one experience they will never forget, nor will their network.

“Ito kasi ang pinaka-expensive na teleserye,” laughed Avelino. “But we promise it’s all worth it.”

As the program notes claim, “Time will stop for viewers who will witness the much-awaited tale of love that is forever cursed by fate in ABS-CBN’s newest series The Promise of Forever.”

In the story, Avelino plays Nicolas, an immortal man who does not age and die. With his condition, he keeps himself from falling in love so he will not feel the pain of losing his loved ones over and over again.

But as he goes on with his life alone, he meets Sophia portrayed by Azul, a young girl he saves from a burning house. Thankful for her second life, Sophia finds inspiration in the man who saved her and grows up responsible and hardworking for her family.

After several years, their paths cross once again in a cruise ship where Sophia is working. Nicolas is one of the passengers. Reminded of her hero long ago, Sophia finds herself drawn on getting to know the familiar looking passenger and tries to learn about his past.

As they spend more time together, they fall in love, but the immortal man’s curse gets in their way and keeps them from their happy ever after.

Falcon, meanwhile, plays Philip, Sophia’s former lover who will stop at nothing but to win her back. Rounding up the cast are Tonton Gutierrez, Cherry Pie Picache, Amy Austria, Benjie Paras, Susan Africa, Ynna Asistio and Nico Antonio.