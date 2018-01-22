Eustaquio battles Kazakh in ONE

Filipino striking ace Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio eyes a decisive victory against former titleholder Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov for the interim ONE flyweight championship in the ONE: Global Superheroes slated on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The 28-year old Baguio mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter wants to turn all his sacrifices into gold as he guns for revenge at home.

“He (Akhmetov) is a tricky fighter. After our last fight, I have gotten to know him better because every bout is a learning experience,” said the five-foot-five Team Lakay fighter during a news conference on Monday at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams in Parañaque City.

Eustaquio, who lost to Akhmetov last September in a split decision, admitted he committed lapses in their first encounter and promised to become a better fighter in their rematch.

“I lost focus on my game plan and allowed myself to operate at his pace. I could have done better takedown that time but it did not materialize,” said Eustaquio, who is also a wushu artist.

“My preparation is double because we are not fighting for three rounds. We are known to have a big tank that’s why I think it is an advantage to fight for five rounds. We also give emphasis on accuracy during training and we have a good game plan for the fight,” he added.

Eustaquio has won nine of his 15 matches and has beaten some of the most notable MMA fighters in the world like Kentaro Watanabe, Gianni Subba, Anatpong Bunrad and reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva.

Akhmetov, meanwhile, holds an impressive record, losing just once in his 22 fights. He’s only loss came at the hands of Adriano Moraes in ONE: Kings and Conquerors last August via unanimous decision.

The Kazakh was expecting a rematch with Moraes but instead was pitted against Eustaquio.

“I was surprised with the decision of ONE. But I guess everything happens for a reason and I respect it,” said Akhmetov.

“I would prefer not to compete in Manila. I felt an advantage when I was competing at home before. I am coming to the fight with a mentality that it will be me versus the world,” he added.

In the undercards, Eric Kelly squares off with Brazilian standout Rafael Nunes while his brother Edward meets Cambodia’s Meas Meul in a three-round featherweight clashes.

Meanwhile, the partnership of ONE Championship and Global Citizen was sealed in the event. Present in the signing were ONE founder Chatri Sityodtong and Global Citizen co-founder Wei Soo.

MMA artists Eduard Folayang and heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera will serve as the Filipino ambassadors along with ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee of Singapore.