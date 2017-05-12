Eustaquio readies for rematch vs Thai rival

Filipino flyweight Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio expressed his eagerness to fight Thai Anatpong Bunrad in ONE: Dynasty of Heroes on May 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A late addition, the rematch between the two mixed martial arts fighters was announced barely three weeks before fight night.

Eustaquio, of Team Lakay, is keen to avenge his loss to Bunrad last April 24, 2015.

“I always train everyday and I am really preparing for this rematch. Me and my coaches are focusing on my mental aspect as well as my leg work,” said Eustaquio.

In the main event, ONE women’s atomweight world champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore will face challenger Istela Nuñes of Brazil. The co-main event of the evening will be the battle between ONE welterweight world champion Ben “Funky” Askren and Malaysian standout Agilan “Alligator” Thani.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID