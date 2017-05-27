Eustaquio thumps Thai in ONE Championship

Team Lakay fighter Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio successfully avenged his loss to Anatpong Bunrad by beating the Thai via split decision in ONE: Dynasty of Heroes on Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The 28-year old Eustaquio bucked a slow start to unleash a barrage of punches and kicks against Bunrad in the second round.

Bunrad tried to retaliate in the final round scoring a takedown when the Filipino attempted a head kick.

Eustaquio improved his win-loss record to 9-5 while Bunrad’s fell to 5-3.

Meanwhile, reigning ONE women’s atomweight champion “Unstop­pable” Angela Lee of Singapore defended her title against Istela Nunes with an anaconda choke at the 2:18 minute mark of Round 2 of the main event.

In the co-main event, Ben “Funky” Askren also retained his welterweight world title by beating Agilan “Alligator” Thani of Malaysia with a triangle choke at the 2:20 minute mark of the first round.

In the other matches, Garry Tonon beat Shinya Aoki with a heel hook submission, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke stopped Adrian Matheis via knockout, Amir Khan defeated Rajinder Singh Meena via strikes resulting in TKO, Tiffany Teo trounced Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski by unanimous decision, Rika Ishige subdued Nita Dea via rear naked choke while Chen Lei toppled Jeremy Meciaz via strikes resulting in TKO.