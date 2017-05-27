Sunday, May 28, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Eustaquio thumps Thai in ONE Championship

    Eustaquio thumps Thai in ONE Championship

    0
    By on Sports

    Team Lakay fighter Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio successfully avenged his loss to Anatpong Bunrad by beating the Thai via split decision in ONE: Dynasty of Heroes on Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

    The 28-year old Eustaquio bucked a slow start to unleash a barrage of punches and kicks against Bunrad in the second round.

    Bunrad tried to retaliate in the final round scoring a takedown when the Filipino attempted a head kick.

    Eustaquio improved his win-loss record to 9-5 while Bunrad’s fell to 5-3.

    Meanwhile, reigning ONE women’s atomweight champion “Unstop­pable” Angela Lee of Singapore defended her title against Istela Nunes with an anaconda choke at the 2:18 minute mark of Round 2 of the main event.

    In the co-main event, Ben “Funky” Askren also retained his welterweight world title by beating Agilan “Alligator” Thani of Malaysia with a triangle choke at the 2:20 minute mark of the first round.

    In the other matches, Garry Tonon beat Shinya Aoki with a heel hook submission, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke stopped Adrian Matheis via knockout, Amir Khan defeated Rajinder Singh Meena via strikes resulting in TKO, Tiffany Teo trounced Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski by unanimous decision, Rika Ishige subdued Nita Dea via rear naked choke while Chen Lei toppled Jeremy Meciaz via strikes resulting in TKO.

    Share.

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.