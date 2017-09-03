Evangelista, Callera banner Singapore-bound PSL squad

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be sending 15 young tankers to the 23rd SSC Open Invitational Midget Swimming Championship slated on September 9 to 10 at the Singapore Swimming Club swimming pool in Singapore.

Leading the squad are veteran international campaigners Aishel Cid Evangelista and Richelle Anne Raine Callera who copped gold medals in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship held in Singapore in August.

Evangelista (boys’ 7-year) and Callera (girls’ 7-year) went on to bag their Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in their respective age-groups.

Also expected to deliver medals are Master Charles Janda and Trump Christian Luistro – both members of the PSL team that saw action in the 2017 Tokyo Swimming Championship in Japan in March.

“These kids belong to our grassroots development program. We are sending them abroad as early as now to gauge their skills and see the difference competing in local and in international tournament,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Kiara Acierto (7), Portia Jean Belo (8), Allister Corpuz (8), Sinagtala Cuevas (8), Ckryztyn Leonardo (6-under), Heleina Glorioso (8), Shinloah San Diego (9) and Ruth Denise Sula (9) in the girls’ division.

Seeing action in the boys’ class are Jamesray Mishael Ajido (8), Charles Philip Andallo (8) and Leodd Dalman (8) in the tournament, which is expected to draw more than 500 tankers from different parts of the region.

“We want to give them proper exposure and as early as now embrance the responsibility of competing wearing the national colors. They’re not competing for their schools, teams now. They are representing our country,” added Papa.

PSL is fresh from a successful stint in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship. They won 72 gold, 67 silver and 55 bronze medals to claim the overall championhip crown for the sixth straight time.

PSL also sent 36 swimmers in the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games held in New Taipei City, Taiwan.