Evangelista, Callera named Most Improved Swimmers

Promising tankers Aishel Cid Evangelista (male) and Richelle Ann Raine Callera (female) were named Most Improved Swimmers during the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Awards Night held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Last year, Evangelista earned a total of 12 gold, four silver and one bronze medals on top of establishing seven new records and bagging three Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in three international tournaments.

Evangelista copped six gold and one silver, and broke six meet records to bag the MOS plum in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship in Singapore in August.

He also grabbed five gold, two silver and one bronze (with one meet record and a MOS award) in the Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan in October. Earlier, he won one gold and one silver (with MOS award) in the Singapore Asean Midget Meet in September.

In local competitions, Evangelista established 11 new records in six legs of the nationwide PSL National Series.

On the other hand, Callera bagged seven gold and one silver in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship in Singapore; two gold and one bronze in the Singapore Asean Midget Meet; and three gold, two silver and one bronze in the Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

Veteran mentor Albert Sermonia earned the Coach of the Year award for steering the Diliman Preparatory School swimming team to nine overall championship titles in the PSL National Series while Kiara Acierto of Dipolog (female) and Coby Marcus Rivilla of Ormoc City (male) were the Rookie of the Year awardees.

“We are so proud of them for shining bright last year. We’re hoping to see them grow in the coming years, as we believe that these young swimmers are the future of Philippine swimming. I would also like to congratulate coach Albert for helping the DPS swimming team in achieving excellence this sport,” said PSL president Susan Papa.