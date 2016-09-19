EVAP kicks off e-vehicle training seminar with TESDA

The partnership which was recently signed between the Green Technology Center of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-GTC) and the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) has churned out its first solid output with a two-day training seminar dubbed “E–Vehicle: On the Road to Sustainable, Smokeless and Energy-Efficient Transport.”

The two-day seminar was conducted by TESDA-GTC with EVAP, PhUV Inc., EV Wealth Inc. and Quantel Philippines Ltd. providing the technical resource persons.

TESDA GTC Executive Director Rey Dantes said that this is actually a dry run of the curriculum for e-tricycle maintenance, servicing and repairs that EVAP helped formulate for TESDA. “Once the curriculum is approved, a Training Regulation will be issued so that this training program will be conducted in all TESDA training centers nationwide. That is why we have invited some 34 TESDA instructors and trainers from all over the country for this seminar.”

EVAP president Rommel Juan said the training seminar and its propagation nationwide is in line with EVAP’s mission of propagating the knowledge of EV technology and the use of EVs nationwide. “For us manufacturers and distributors, this will mean a lot of savings as we do not have to send Manila-based engineers and technicians to the provinces to do maintenance, servicing and repairs of the EVs that we have sold. For the customers in the provinces, they will now be more confident in buying EVs as they know local technicians are available to take care of their after-sales needs. Bottomline is increased EV sales nationwide, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao where EVs have very little presence.”

The training seminar aims to enhance the knowledge, skills, and attitude of trainers on electric vehicle servicing, in accordance with the industry standards. At the end of the training sessions, the participants were able to: know how the electric vehicle industry emerged in the country, its importance and its contributions toward a greener environment; define and discuss the parts unique to an electric vehicle and their respective functions; learn about the Battery Management System; categorize different types of batteries according to nomenclature; learn how to select the charger compatible to the battery system; analyze the differences between AC–DC converters; learn the different Battery Test Solutions and select the appropriate gauges and switches; learn how to ensure the different EV parts are compatible to each other and work as a system; and know how to convert a regular vehicle to an electric vehicle.

Juan added EVAP is happy TESDA has partnered with them for the planned EV training seminars nationwide that will definitely give the industry the much-needed technical people to support the fledgling electric vehicle industry.

Dantes concluded that EVAP is the first TESDA-GTC partner to hold a seminar to jumpstart formal trainings for their industry among all its signed partners. “We are one with EVAP in supporting the electric vehicle industry and we know that the industry, as well as our provincial trainers and future TESDA students, will benefit from these training seminars.”