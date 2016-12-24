EVAP rethinks strategy as DOE scraps $500-M ETrike project

THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) considers the impact of a Department of Energy decision to scrap its $500 million ETrike project as a temporary set back, and is now rethinking its line of strategy.

It was a big blow at the group’s effort to develop the domestic EV industry, EVAP President Rommel Juan said in a report, but that the industry must live with it and craft a very definitive roadmap for the for the next 10 years.

“And we are happy to announce that the most important event that day was the unveiling of the new roadmap for the Philippine EV Industry that EVAP has produced together with its partner Meralco. Our EVAP Executive Director Bong Cruz outlined the short-, medium- and long-term action plans of the new roadmap covering the next 10 years which will be formally submitted to the Board of Investments,” Juan said in a statement on Friday.

EVAP has outlined a roadmap to empower the private sector to develop EV industry in the next five years. “One of the most important factors of the new roadmap is the effort to pass the proposed EV and Hybrid Bill in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives. This bill will definitely be the focus of EVAP this coming 2017.”

Cruz noted the roadmap also contains initiatives like helping Tesda craft a training program for EV maintenance, servicing and repairs and the formulation of standards for EV parts and components and the test procedures to be used.

“We also will work for setting up of one of the most important EV structures needed: battery charging and swapping stations in strategic locations in the country. And to boost sales, we will work to have green financing available at the retail sector. We will encourage foreign investment and joint ventures with foreign EV players and develop the export market. We hope that the Philippines will soon be the manufacturing hub for EV parts and components in the region,” Cruz said.

Juan also reported on the EV Summit, the signing of MOUs with their counterpart from Japan and Korea on advancing EVs in the region and sharing of best practices, as well as the observation visits to Thailand and Malaysia regarding infrastructure and applications.