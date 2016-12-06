Evasco named new housing chief

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the new head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), replacing Vice President Leni Robredo.

“This is on top of Secretary Evasco’s current job responsibilities,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

Robredo announced her resignation from the Cabinet on Sunday after she was informed by Evasco, through text message, that Duterte has instructed her to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings” starting December 5.

Duterte accepted Robredo’s resignation during a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Evasco, through a statement from Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, explained the President’s decision to accept Robredo’s resignation.

He said Cabinet members are expected to accept their appointment “with the implicit agreement that they agree with his program, platform, and policies.”

“While there may be matters they take issue with, these are to be handled consensually because it is vital for the Cabinet to be united,” Evasco added.

He said Cabinet members are supposed to express their views “discreetly and not be adversarial publicly.”

“According to the President, it is our duty to defend the dignity and integrity of the Filipino people. If Cabinet members cannot agree with the President’s policy, they are free to resign,’” he added.