Evasco plays with fire

IT’S already been reported that President Rodrigo Duterte is unhappy with some of his Cabinet members, though he didn’t really say if he’s firing anyone soon. I’m guessing, however, that Duterte must be very unhappy with Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. these days—and that Evasco himself seems hell-bent on going to the head of the line that leads out of the Duterte Cabinet.

Last Monday, Duterte presided for the first time over a meeting of the National Food Authority Council, the governing body of a bunch of agencies in charge of, among other things, rice importation. Duterte had one message to the council: replenish the depleted rice stocks of the National Food Authority by importing 250,000 metric tons of rice immediately.

But after the president left the NFAC meeting, the assembled officials, led by Evasco, did not act on Duterte’s directive. There was no resolution passed by the body authorizing NFA Administrator Jason Aquino to start the importation process, which is a requirement for such transactions.

The council is headed by Evasco, the former rebel priest and Maribojoc, Bohol, town mayor who is believed to be one of the officials closest to Duterte. And this is not the first time that Evasco has acted in direct opposition to Duterte’s orders in the matter of rice importation.

Last year, Duterte declared in a press conference that he was firing Evasco’s undersecretary, Maia Halmen Valdez, for engineering the extension of the importation permits of private companies under the Minimum Access Volume scheme at the height of the rice harvest season. As Evasco’s deputy and designated representative in the council, Valdez reportedly forced Aquino to allow two shipments of rice to be imported, over and above the objections of the NFA.

(Note: the NFA is only one of the agencies under the council. Evasco is council chairman representing the president himself, just like he is also chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council as Duterte’s alter ego.)

Evasco should have learned something from his subordinate’s firing. But he didn’t, as his subsequent inaction on Duterte’s directive last February to import 250,000 metric tons of rice to address the NFA’s severe buffer stock shortage.

In the first week of February, Duterte directed the council to start the process of government-to-government importation in response to reports from Aquino that NFA stocks had fallen to critical levels. If the NFA had been allowed by the council to start the paperwork right away, the stocks would have arrived by the end of March, at the latest.

But Evasco convinced the council to delay the importation until June, once again effectively countermanding a direct order from the president. Furthermore, the secretary got the council to agree that any importation should be done by private importers in a MAV-like scheme, even if Duterte had specifically wanted a government-to-government importation, which would be cheaper and less prone to corruption and the “hijacking” of NFA stocks to private retailers, who mix the cheap rice with more expensive, well-milled varieties in order to jack up prices.

Evasco remains convinced that NFA rice, which has vanished from retail outlets, should remain scarce to the point where people no longer look for it and get used to buying more expensive commercial varieties. But this goes against the NFA’s mandate to stockpile the staple to provide the poor with cheaper alternatives and to be able to immediately deploy rice during times of calamity.

Then Duterte presided over last week’s NFAC meeting, where he essentially repeated the importation order in person. But Evasco, as one news report said, decided to “recalibrate” the president’s directive with the support of the heads of the other agencies that make up the NFAC.

* * *

I don’t know why Evasco thinks he can keep pushing for the corruption-riddled private importation of rice and for basically taking the position that he can ignore the direct orders of the president, who has merely delegated to him all the power he has as the Cabinet Secretary. All I know is, this is just the sort of official misbehavior that has given people like Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno and National Irrigation Authority Peter Tiu Laviña a one-way ticket out of their government jobs; and even Evasco will admit that Sueno and Laviña are close and longtime associates of Duterte, as well.

If Evasco doesn’t mend his ways, he could very well be the next Cabinet member that gets fired. At the very least, he can’t say—like the others in the ever-lengthening list of those who think their closeness to the president makes them immune to removal—that he wasn’t warned.