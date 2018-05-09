Of corruption, impropriety or mistaken calls

TWO Duterte Cabinet members have figured prominently in the latest controversies surrounding their respective government departments. Wanda Tulfo-Teo, a former tour operator plucked out of Davao City to become tourism secretary, was embroiled in a scandal involving the Department of Tourism’s hefty P60 million ads placed in a television show produced and hosted by her brothers, Ben and Erwin, in state-owned People’s Television Network.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, on the other hand, is in the middle of a diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait, after a viral video of a mission undertaken by Filipino embassy staff to rescue overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) escape their abusive employers angered the Persian Gulf state.

Why Teo is now out and Cayetano remains in his post provide insights on President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership style, in particular the level of accountability he demands of his Cabinet secretaries, who serve as his alter-egos.

It doesn’t really matter whether Teo resigned voluntarily or was fired by the President. The President’s refrain, “I will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption,” was enough, it seems, to force Cabinet members to keep their noses clean.

There had been calls for Teo to quit out of delicadeza, given the obvious conflict of interest in the ad placements.

After Monday night’s Cabinet meeting, Teo and the President had a one-on-one, according to Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., and their faces looked “serious.” Teo knew what to do, and news of her resignation broke out at high noon on Tuesday.

Teo’s justification of the ad placements simply didn’t wash – it strains credulity that she didn’t know where the department’s (taxpayers’) money was going, if it was true the contract was between the department and People’s Television, not directly with Ben Tulfo’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc.

P60 million is too big an amount to be spent on ad spots for a little-known show in the government TV station. Teo seems smart enough to know the concept of value for money, and yet the deal pushed through.

On Monday, her lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said Bitag was willing to return the money. By then, it was too late. Teo’s fault was digging in and not admitting to the conflict of interest early on. The offer to return the money may have dug the hole deeper.

All this, it appears, was not lost on the President, who has his way of validating information and feeling the public pulse. That Wanda Teo is out indicates that Duterte will not countenance impropriety within his official family, and that no legal justifications and belated compromises will change this.

Appointed officials should be put on notice: they cannot run circles around the President.

Cayetano’s case is different. Duterte even took the cudgels for his foreign secretary for the bungled rescue missions.

The President cannot afford to switch horses midstream amid what is considered sensitive diplomatic negotiations in this case, involving the fate of embassy staff who have either been detained by Kuwaiti authorities or holed up inside the Philippine embassy to avoid arrest.

Cayetano may have had a hand in the rescue missions, with the welfare of OFWs in mind, but someone else uploaded the video on social media, which angered the Gulf state.

The bottom line is that corruption and impropriety are not tolerated in the Duterte Cabinet.

Mistaken calls, however, are a different thing. They can be corrected. But corruption, like cancer, destroys from within.