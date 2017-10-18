Even Georgina Wilson needs a little help to look this good

Georgina Wilson continues to be on top of the list of “It Girls” this side of the world, even if she is already a proud wife and mother. Away from the spotlight for a while, it will be remembered that the model-host married her British husband Arthur Bernard in a picturesque English countryside wedding, and was blessed with a baby not long after.

Basking from the love of 10-month old son Archie today, Wilson candidly reveals in an interview that she nonetheless discovered how motherhood “is a bit of a reality bites” when she found herself going through every new mom’s common dilemma—weight gain.

Yes, life is fair, ladies, so much so that Wilson openly talks about seeking the help of medical technology to get back in shape.

“The routine of exercise and healthy eating just wouldn’t do the trick anymore” she laughingly admitted.

Asked what machines resurrected her previously perfect figure, Wilson enumerated V-Contour, Exilis and Thermage Body as her miracle workers over at the Belo Medical Group.

“V-Contour is a procedure that is used to treat localized, stubborn fats in the face and body that will contour and give the face a slimmer feature,” she explained.

“The Exilis is a new body contouring and skin tightening machine that makes use of focused RF technology to treat jowling, loose skin on the neck and décolletage area, but it can also rid you fats and flabs on your abdomen, back, arms, legs and knees,” Wilson continued gleefully.

“Finally, the non-invasive Thermage treatment helps tighten loose skin and improve texture over time because it induces collagen production of the skin. It can be used on the arms, thighs, legs, abdomen and other parts of the body.”

And so, while Wilson enjoys every minute of being a mother to her toddler Archie, she has this food for thought to all mothers out there: “I know that being a mom is one of the greatest roles we will have to play in life, but we, women, must also value our body. Taking care of ourselves should also be our priority. So, go for a little help if you have to,” she ended with a knowing smile.