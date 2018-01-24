Event highlights

‘Fashionally’ by HK designers

Showcased for the first time at HKFW was the “Fashionally Presentation” of Hong Kong designers from website Fashionally.com. Design concepts and works of Derek Chan, Aries Sin and Mim Mak were presented in the form of storytelling set in a theater-like stage orchestrated by the designers themselves.

In the “Fashionally Collection #11,” Women’s Wear collections of Jane Ng, Mountain Yam, Shirley Wong, Kevin Ho and Yeung Chin took center stage, while workshops aimed to promote the message of nurturing young fashion talents were mounted at the sidelights.

Corporate Fashion and Uniforms

Another first at the Hong Kong Fashion Week was the Corporate Fashion and Uniforms zone.

Antonhill Company Limited general manager Betty Au, who is also a director of Hong Kong Apparel Society Ltd., told The Manila Times that there is a strong demand for uniforms in companies not only in Hong Kong, Macau and China (particularly in Shanghai) but also in Singapore and Las Vegas in the US.

Mostly required by hotels, casinos and resorts, she said that they had been supplying the uniforms of the employees of hundreds of establishments since 1981.

“We have a design team and we assure no duplication in cut, color or fabric,” she said. The materials come mostly from China and some from Taiwan, Europe and Korea.

Art of handpainting in modern fabric

Indian company Plume Nova joined HKFW for the second time this year. As in 2017, their stoles, scarves and shawls collection was a hit among buyers especially those from the colder countries.

“It’s bringing back the old Indian handpainting industry into business, helping women in indigent communities to earn a living for their families. Some pieces take a year to do,” company founder Anuj Khandelwal told The Manila Times, adding that the technique used is exclusive and considered an ancient art of reversible handpainting fabrics.

The Indian entrepreneur informed they are unable to accept orders in large volume as their products cannot be mass-produced.

Compared to digital printing, he said that their products, which come with a modern twist, are not expensive considering how laborious one shawl or scarf takes to finish.

The company has an office in New York and is currently working with a Japanese brand.

Dressing K-Pop

An interesting participant of the fair was Korean label Book On The Park, whose inspirations are from books the designer had read.

“It’s a specific niche for book-reading buyers and customers. The market may be small but it’s deep,” owner and designer Boo Gun Park told The Manila Times.

He said that he started his studio in 2014 after reading 50 books of a Japanese writer. One of his creations, which he wore as a jacket to the breakfast meeting with the international press, was inspired by “The Alchemist” novel of Brazilian author Paulo Coelho.

With the tag “Wear the story” and mainly available online with customers ordering from all over the globe, Park said he wanted to show his products physically through the exhibit, as he was surprised to learn early on that members of the K-Pop group BTS were wearing his designs.

Upon the advise of friends and more established business people, he had to let go of women’s apparel and concentrate on men’s wear since it was evident he had little idea about women’s fashion after all.

His aim, he said, is to become a famous designer, with the Hong Kong Fashion Week as his global platform for the overseas market.

Park’s present inspiration is the book “Mr. Monorail” by Korean novelist Kim Junghyuk.