Every Filipino needs PERA

ONLY about one in 10 Filipinos—11 percent, according to a recent survey on financial inclusion conducted by the BSP—have savings for retirement or old age, a statistic that might not be alarming to our country’s young population now, but inevitably will be if the savings rate does not improve in years to come.

That is why people should take heed of the statement more than a week ago by Sen. Edgardo “Sonny” Angara touting or promoting the Personal Equity Retirement Account (PERA), a personal, voluntary retirement savings plan created by Republic Act 9505 in 2008 and finally implemented in late 2016.

The PERA program is available through Banco de Oro (BDO) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), which are the institutional administrators that have been accredited by the BSP as of now. A PERA can take a variety of forms, such as unit investment trust funds, share of stock of mutual funds, insurance pension products, or government securities, and are tax-exempt once withdrawn after the account holder reaches the age of 55. The funds can be withdrawn before that, although the account holder would incur a tax penalty, but a provision is made to waive the taxes if the account holder has become totally disabled due to accident or illness.

The program is primarily designed to benefit OFWs who can contribute up to P200,000 per year to a PERA account. Non-OFWs can contribute up to P100,000 per year to their own PERA accounts. To make it easier for an OFW who is already overseas to avail of the savings plan, his or her spouse or children can open a PERA account on the OFW’s behalf.

Saving for the future for many wage or salary earners, many of whom already feel that making ends meet is a bit of a struggle, seems like an additional expense; that is perhaps natural. But there is no sensible reason not to do it. SSS and GSIS pensions are almost always significantly less per month than the contributor was earning while working, and while there is no reason to believe these government programs will not be reliable for years to come, they are still savings provisions that are entirely out of the individual’s control.

PERA, which supplements rather than replaces SSS or GSIS pensions, has the advantage of allowing the worker to tailor his or her savings plan to anticipated current and future needs by choosing what type of savings or investment to make under the plan and deciding on the amount to contribute to it every month.

While the program mainly benefits its participants, with respect to the government-run pension programs, PERA also potentially provides a broader advantage by easing some of the pressure on those. While a PERA account holder can also collect his or her SSS or GSIS benefits, the flexibility a better retirement account offers means that many PERA beneficiaries likely will not be concerned with the former, or will choose to apply their SSS or GSIS funds to other purposes such as housing loans.

If there is any criticism to be offered about the PERA program, it is on two relatively minor points. First, although the objective of the law, as it was passed and implemented, was to benefit OFWs and encourage them to save some of their comparatively higher incomes, and that is certainly praiseworthy, there should be no difference in the annual contribution limit between OFWs and workers who remain in the Philippines.

The implication, probably unintended, is that workers are being offered an incentive to become OFWs rather than work here. Second, the BSP should work more aggressively to expand the number of banks and even non-banking financial institutions that are accredited to administer the PERA program. A significant number of Filipinos do not have easy access to banking services, but that should not prevent them from being able to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their future PERA offers.