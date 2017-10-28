Every second will count at Austrian EPGA event

LONDON: Time will be of the essence to the golfers playing in next year’s Austrian Open where penalties will be imposed for those exceeding a stopwatch on each shot European golf’s ruling body the EPGA announced.

Advertisements

The tournament — which is to be renamed The Shot Clock Masters — will be historic in that it is the first time golfers have a time limit on each shot and failure to keep to it will see them penalized a shot.

The move it is hoped will reduce round times by three quarters of an hour.

Each group will have 50 seconds for the first player to play any given shot, and 40 seconds for subsequent players.

A one-shot penalty will be issued for each bad time incurred, with each player given two time-outs per round which will double their allotted time.

“The 2018 Shot Clock Masters will be a fascinating addition to our schedule next year,” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

“Not only will it help us combat slow play and reduce round times, it is also further evidence of our desire to embrace innovation.”

AFP