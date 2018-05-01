‘Everyone wants a piece of STL’

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will study proposals that villages should also have a share of the revenues collected from Small Town Lotter (STL), General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

Under the law, cities and municipalities receive monthly three percent share from the STL net sales. Provinces get 0.75 percent, districts, 0.25 percent, and Philippine National Police (PNP), 2.5 percent.

All these shares are culled from the 30 percent charity fund.

“Itong Small Town Lottery (STL), maraming gustong kumurot dito, especially ngayon. I’ll tell you frankly that this coming election, gustong kumurot lahat. Pero hindi natin mapagbibigyan. Ang purpose natin dito is for charity, not gambling. Kung lahat tayo kukurot diyan, walang matitira sa charity natin (So many people want a share of STL.

Everyone wants to have a pinch. But we cannot grant all requests. This fund is for charity. If all of us get a share, nothing will be left for charity” Balutan told reporters during a forum at the Sama-samang Talakayan at Linawan in Lipa City, Batangas over the weekend.

“Napakarami po ang punong barangay. Pero pag-aaralan natin ang panukalang ‘yan (There are so many village heads. But we will study the proposal),” he added.

In the first quarter of this year, the PCSO shared P446.6 million to local government units, districts, and the police.

The agency’s first quarter earnings from Lotto, Keno, Sweepstakes, and STL hit P15.98 billion.

The highest revenue increase was recorded by the STL with P6.1 billion, an increase of 114.09 percent compared to the revenue in the same quarter last year.

STL revenue for the first quarter was equivalent to 38 percent of the entire revenue of the agency. Keno and Instant Sweepstakes contributed P1.4 billion (9 percent) and P663 million (4 percent), respectively.

Lotto and other digit games earned P7.7 billion.

“I want to be transparent to the Filipino people. That’s why we publish this [our accomplishments]in newspapers.

You can challenge any data na pinublish namin kung mali ito. Remember, PCSO is not receiving anything, any single centavo from the taxes of the people. We get our revenues from the gaming public. Kaya alagaan natin ang gaming public (That’s why we should take care of the gaming public). If the betting public has no confidence [in us], the business is lost. There would be no charity fund, no medical upgrade program,” Balutan said.

Balutan said he and former PCSO Chairman [Jorge] Corpuz worked to build the image of the agency.

“We became transparent. Kung walang tiwala sa amin ang tao, hindi kami kikita ng ganyan. Now STL is earning P2 billion a month compared last year. Bakit? Maraming kababayan ang naniniwala sa ating adhikain. Figures don’t lie. You can challenge any data,” said Balutan.

“We want to let the public know where their money goes. I would like to appeal to everyone to support PCSO and its products. With more revenues, more funds will be provided to the LGUs and to your constituents. Malaki ang tiwala ng President [Rodrigo Duterte] sa (The President trusts the leadership of the PCSO. We shall not fail him,” he said.