The evolution of ‘Juste Un Clou’

‘Nailing’ a timeless jewelry design

Almost five decades since its inception, Cartier New York’s “Juste Un Clou” bracelet continues to make a powerful statement in fashion. Created by Aldo Cipullo in the 1970s, the Cipullo’s outrageous appropriation of the nail as jewelry echoed the anti-conformist sentiment of the era. Today, this humble yet edgy piece of hardware has been reinvented by Cartier and hammered into a necklace.

Now, the ‘Juste Un Clou Torque’ brings the finishing touch to a versatile collection that features an oversized bracelet and a necklace either tinted in yellow gold, pink gold, or white gold or paved with diamonds. The pieces magnify the precious qualities of everyday objects with a sophisticated take on the ordinary.

Through the years, world famous celebrities who have spotted wearing this classic jewelry piece—whether as rings, bracelets or now, as necklaces—are Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart, Miranda Kerr and Amal Clooney.

In the Philippines, Cartier is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc.