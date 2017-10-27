Ex-AFP chief named Interior undersecretary

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Armed Forces Chief of Staff Eduardo Año as undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Advertisements

Malacañang released Año’s appointment papers on Friday, or less than a day after Año retired from military service.

His appointment papers were dated October 26.

Duterte earlier said he wants Año to head the DILG as soon as a one-year ban on the President’s power to appoint a retired military officer expires.

The ban is provided under DILG Act of 1990.

Año’s appointment was a fulfillment of Duterte’s words in August when he said that pending the ban, Año will serve as undersecretary but will function as officer-in-charge.

Año is the administrator of martial law in Mindanao that was declared by the President over a rebellion led by the terrorist Maute Group on May 23.

Martial law in the region has been extended to December this year.