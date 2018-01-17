Ex-Agriculture chief, others face graft raps over Philrice car plan

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft cases before the Sandiganbayan against former Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Arthur Yap and others in connection with a car plan that was allegedly instituted by the then-board of trustees of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice).

“Why are they holding me liable when I was not present when the board gave its approval? I also gave conditions as board chair[man]that should the measure be approved with finality, then all terms must be advantageous to government and procedures must be followed. I never availed of any car plan myself. This is a baseless suit,” Yap, now the congressional representative of Bohol’s Third District, said in a text message on Tuesday.

In the first charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused the following of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act: Yap, who was then-DA secretary and chairman of PhilRice’s board of trustees at the time material to the case; then-PhilRice board of trustees members Johnifer Batara, Fe Laysa, William Padolina, Winston Corvera, Gelia Castillo, Senen Bacani and Rodolfo Undan; and then-PhilRice executive director Ronillo Beronio.

The Ombudsman alleged “[t]hat from the year 2008 to 2009 or sometime prior or subsequent thereto,” the nine accused, “conspiring with one another,” “g[a]ve unwarranted benefits and advantage to” the then beneficiary-employees of the PhilRice car plan allegedly “by instituting said car plan that” supposedly “allowed the said [then]beneficiary-employees to obtain personal loans from the Philippine National Bank [PNB] for the purchase of their private cars, secured by the PhilRice funds through hold out agreements with PNB; which private cars were then” allegedly “leased by PhilRice for the official use of the [then]beneficiary-employees without the benefit of public bidding; with the [then]beneficiary-employees” allegedly “being still entitled to transportation allowance despite the use of an official vehicle.”

Thereby, according to the Ombudsman, the accused allegedly caused “undue injury to PhilRice for it could not utilize its deposits with PNB during the subsistence of the loans and its” supposed “failure to obtain the best possible car rental deals, among other things.”

Section 3(e) of the anti-graft law prohibits public officers from causing undue injury to any party, or giving a private party unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.

In the second charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused the following individuals of violating Section 3(g) of the anti-graft law: Yap, Batara, Laysa, Padolina, Corvera, Castillo, Bacani, Undan, Beronio and Fe Lumawag, who was then-cashier IV of PhilRice.

It alleged in the second charge sheet that the 10 accused, “conspiring with one another,” “enter[ed]into contracts/transactions” in 2009 “in behalf of the government that were manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to it, with Beronio and Lumawag” allegedly “signing hold out agreements” with PNB, “pursuant to the PhilRice car plan” supposedly “instituted by the [then-]PhilRice Board of Trustees,” allegedly “subjecting PhilRice’s deposit with PNB to the agreement that said deposit will not be withdrawn until the car/personal loans guaranteed are paid in full amounting to P15,780,000.00.”

Section 3(g) of the anti-graft law prohibits public officers from entering, on the government’s behalf, into contracts or transactions “manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to” it.

In a separate charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused Beronio of violating Section 3(h) of the anti-graft law.

It alleged “[t]hat from 2008 to 2010 or sometime prior or subsequent thereto,” Beronio “intervene[d]in contracts/transactions over which he” supposedly “had direct financial or pecuniary interest” allegedly “by issuing administrative orders setting the guidelines for the PhilRice car plan and entering into hold out agreements with” PNB, “on behalf of PhilRice, whereby PhilRice funds were” supposedly “used as security for the loan obligations of [then-]PhilRice employees under the PhilRice car plan,” allegedly “all the while being himself a [then-]beneficiary of the PhilRice car plan.”

Section 3(h) of Republic Act 3019 prohibits public officers from “[d]irectly or indirectly having financial or pecuniary interest in any business, contract or transaction in connection with which” they intervene or take part in their official capacity.