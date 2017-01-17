Ex-Agusan mayor faces graft, malversation cases

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Dale Corvera of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte for allegedly charging more than P.3 million personal expenses to public funds.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer IV Anna Isabel Aurellano of the Ombudsman filed two separate charge sheets against Corvera for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and malversation, which is defined and punished under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

Corvera allegedly “charge[d]to the funds of the city government of Cabadbaran, by claiming reimbursements therefrom, his and his wife’s, Nancelie Corvera, personal expenses totaling P362,154.85, consisting of, among other things, expenses to attend activities of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines in Manila, meals, hotel accommodation, air fare and other transportation expenses incurred in Cebu City; thereby giving himself and his wife unwarranted benefits and causing undue injury to the government in the aforestated amount,” according to the charge sheet for graft.

In the malversation case, he was accused of appropriating, taking or misappropriating the public funds in the amount “by causing his receipt of such as reimbursements” for the supposed personal expenses.

The alleged expenses were incurred from May 5, 2011 to June 26, 2014.

The Ombudsman recommended a total bail of P70,000 for Corvera.